Gaborone — The 800 metres specialist, Nijel Amos, will not be part of the team that will will represent Botswana at the IAAF/BTC World Relays that will be held at the Thomas A Robinson National Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas from April 22-23.

Amos, has been instrumental in the 4x400m men's relay and his ability to go all out after being handed the baton will surely be missed in Bahamas by his team-mates.

Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) vice president, Kenneth Kikwe said Amos was not included in the team, given that they selected the squad based on their season best (SB).

He explained that Amos was yet to run 400 metres this season, therefore he could not make a cut in the team.

"Make no mistake, Nijel is a very good athlete who can record a good time at any given time, but we had to select the team on merit," he said.

Amos said in an interview that he was confident that the relay team selected would equally represent the country well and ultimately finish in the top 8 and that would give Botswana a ticket to compete at the World Championships.

He said he was confident the relay team picked was "a bunch of determined athletes" who were always hungry for success, adding that he personally believed that the team comprising Baboloki Thebe, Karabo Sibanda, Boitumelo Masilo, Isaac Makwala, Onkabetse Nkobolo and Pako Seribe had what it takes to conquer the world.

Furthermore, he said if the team was injury free, then Team Botswana would give the USA a run for their money during the competition.

"My race plan this season is to take it easy and start competing late, but I am in a very good shape to run 43:30 so my coach and the rest of the management adviced that I should forget about competing at Bahamas and focus on my first Diamond League race which will be in Doha," he said.

He however said his intention was to run 400 metres before the Doha race to check his speed, given that this season he wants to go all out without fail.

Talking about the World Championships, he said this season he had worked very hard during the off-season.

"I have a very good coach who is monitoring me, we are going to compete this year, but with a different strategy.

As for the world champs I want to finish on the podium, you know I am very confident I can now feel the young boy I was that I have been looking for so long, in a nutshell I am saying to you I am back," he said.

The women's 4x400m comprises Lydia Jele, Amantle Montsho, Christine Botlogetswe, Goitseone Seleka, Galefele Moroko and Loungo Matlhaku.

The men's 4x400m team is made up of Karabo Sibanda, Boitumelo Masilo, Isaac Makwala, Onkabetse Nkobolo, Baboloki Thebe and Pako Seribe.

Leeaname Maotoanong, Lydia Jele, Pako Seribe and Amantle Montsho will compete in the mixed relay category.

Source: BOPA