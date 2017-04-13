Gaborone — Five athletes from the Botswana Kofukan Federation (BKF) returned home on April 11 from the annual Kofukan International Championship held in Paris, France.

The six men delegation headed by Kofukan chief instructor, Million Masumbika travelled to the southern suburb of Paris, Corbeil-Essones for the tournament which attracted over 26 countries.

The BKF karatekas hauled five medals, three gold and two silver in individual kumite categories in matches which were held recently.

Kabelo Molefhe won gold in the U-67kg, Merylin Manthe scooped the female U-64kg individual kumite, Oratile Caiphus settled for silver in the closely contested U-75kg.

Mompati Johnson was beaten to the second spot while national U-84kg champion, Mpho Bosenakitso continued with his good run finishing on the top spot.

The Botswana karatekas went for the jugular with the tried and tested athletes from the world's karate powerhouses such as Belarus, 2016 hosts Bulgaria, Canada, Denmark, Ukraine and the hosts France.

BKF had in the past sent its students to the championships such as the 2015 tournament in Asker, Norway, and last year's hosts Bulgaria tournament where Molefhe, Johnson and Centy Kgosikoma had represented the federation.

Kgosikoma missed this year's tournament due to school commitments.

The tournament was sanctioned by the World Karate Federation but hosted by Shitoryu Karate-do Kofukan International which is the mother body of regional federations such as BKF.

The France tournament marked 45 years of the federation's existence.

The tournament came in handy for the likes of Manthe, Caiphus and Bosenakitso who are part of the Botswana karate team preparing for next month's 16th edition of the Africa Karate Union Senior Championships slated for Yaoundé, Cameroon.

From Cameroon the team will travel to Mozambique for the Africa Union Sport Council Region 5 tournament in June.

