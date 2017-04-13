Kenya: Police Issue Terror Alert, Urge Public to Remain Vigilant

Nairobi — Police in Kenya have issued a terror alert following reports that some nine Al Shabaab terrorists are headed back to the country to launch attacks.

Police Spokesman George Kinoti confirmed that security forces are on a high alert after receiving intelligence that the terrorists are planning to strike, once in the country.

He is however assuring that tight security measures have been put in place to thwart the threats but urged the public to remain vigilant.

Capital FM News has seen a confidential document with names and photographs of the suspected terrorists which has been circulated internally within the security agencies.

The threat of terror remains real in the country due to the Somalia-based militants, despite losing a lot of operating ground in the war-torn country.

Though the number of attacks have drastically dropped, the militia have managed to launch some, more so in the border towns claiming tens of lives.