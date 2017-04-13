13 April 2017

Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)

South Africa: Zuma Lying, Again?

press release By Mmusi Maimane

Reports in today's Mail & Guardian, referring to an explanatory affidavit submitted by the former National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), Adv. Mxolisi Nxasana, allege that Jacob Zuma lied under oath about the reasons behind the former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head vacating his post.

It should be of great concern to Parliament's Justice Committee, which the NPA is accountable to, that the Head of State allegedly manipulated facts in order to bulldoze through a predetermined and unethical outcome - the axing of Adv. Nxasana.

I will therefore write to the Chairperson of the Justice Committee, Mathole Motshekga, requesting that he institute an investigation and hearings into this entire matter, and if needs be use the powers afforded to Parliamentary Committees to subpoena documents and people, including the President, so that this matter can be thoroughly probed.

Furthermore, I will write to the current NDPP, Adv. Shaun Abrahams, to request that the NPA investigate the serious claims made by the former NDPP. If they are found to be true, this would amount to perjury, which carries the sanction of jail time, a fine or both.

Lying under oath is a serious offense. But, frankly, the allegation is no surprise. Jacob Zuma has done everything, even destroying the institution of the National Prosecuting Authority, to avoid answering for his 783 charges - a case the DA is still fighting to ensure Zuma is brought to justice.

Jacob Zuma has lied before the National Assembly and has now allegedly lied under oath, adding further impetus and foundation to the calls for Zuma to be removed or resign because he is patently unfit to serve in the Office of the President.

It should not sit well with any South African that the country's independent prosecuting agency is being used as a political tool. The DA will always fight for the independence of the criminal justice system and equality before the law.

Mmusi Maimane MP

Leader of the Democratic Alliance

South Africa

