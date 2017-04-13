Liberia: NEC Chair Affirms His Liberian Citizenship

The National Elections Commission (NEC) says its attention has been drawn to a series of newspaper publications in which it is alleged that its chairman Cllr. Jerome G. Korkoya holds passports from two different countries.

A press release from the Commission yesterday said Chairman Korkoya affirmed he is a Liberian citizen.

It quoted Chairman Korkoya as saying that the ongoing smear campaign is false, misleading, and an attempt to distract the commission from carrying out its constitutional mandate of conducting free, fair, and transparent elections.

The NEC chairman, the release said, assured the public that the NEC is committed to ensuring that Electoral Democracy under his watch is protected.

The release quoted Chairman Korkoya as calling on the public to support the NEC achieve its mandate of delivering credible elections in 2017.

Finally, the Commission assured the people of Liberia and all stakeholders and partners of its commitment to scrupulously uphold the Constitution, Elections and other statutory Laws, including the Code of Conduct.

It may be recalled that several local dailies published stories, alleging that Chairman Korkoya holds both Liberian and American passports which, if true, would be in violation of the Constitution of Liberia.