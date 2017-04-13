Liberia: Bassa FRTUL Needs Loan for Development

The Grand Bassa County branch of the Federation of Road Transport Union of Liberia (FRTUL) is in dire need of a loan to develop the union.

The union's branch president, John W. Sweegaye, made the disclosure on Monday at his office in Buchanan during an interview with the Daily Observer.

Mr. Sweegaye said they need a loan for development initiatives that would improve the union.

He named the initiatives as the construction of a new parking lot at the Monrovia-bound station in Lower Harlandsville Township to accommodate passengers travelling from the county to Monrovia.

He revealed that the loan will also be used to construct a guesthouse at the premises of the union on Kilby Street in Buchanan City to house passengers who may arrive at the main parking station at late hours.

He stated that portion of the loan will be used to build a warehouse to store belongings of passengers until the next day before they can continue their journey.

He is therefore appealing to the county leadership to lobby for the union to get a loan from the County Social Development Fund, or from any banking institution in the country.

Mr. Sweegaye assured the county leadership of the union's commitment to pay back the loan at the specified time.

His appeal comes in the wake of the daily increase of passengers at the terminal following a memorandum signed between the FRTUL Bassa branch and the National Transit Authority.