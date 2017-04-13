Liberia: IB Set Records Straight

International Bank Liberia Limited (IBLL) says its attention has been drawn to several recent negative press reports directed at the Bank in relation to the ongoing Sable Mining case involving one of its clients, Cllr. H. Varney G. Sherman and Sherman & Sherman, Inc.

The management said while the bank recognizes the public's concern regarding these matters, it would like to assure the general public that the Bank has fully complied with the subpoenas issued by the First Judicial Circuit Court, Criminal Assizes "C", in Montserrado County.

The bank said insinuations that it was not forthcoming in producing the requested records is therefore baseless, false and misleading with the apparent sole purpose of besmearing its reputation.

In recent times, presiding Judge Yamine Q. G. Gbeisay ordered the International Bank to produce what the court considered as missing checks in the ongoing Sable Mining Bribery case involving past and present officials of government including Cllr. Varney Sherman, Alex Tyler, Eugene Shannon and others. It was also reported in the media that the bank refused to obey the court's order.

However, in a press release issued Wednesday, the bank said it did not and has not refused to honor or comply with the subpoenas from the court, ordering IBLL to produce the bank statements and twenty-six (26) checks issued by and drawn on the accounts of Cllr. H. Varney Sherman and Sherman & Sherman, Inc.

The bank explained that on May 19, 2016, it received a subpoena from the First Judicial Circuit Court, Criminal Assizes "A", ordering it to produce the bank statements of Sherman & Sherman, Inc., and Cllr. H. Varney G. Sherman on May 23, 2016 at 12pm.

Thereafter, the bank said it subsequently received a stay order from Criminal Court "A" ordering all banks within the Republic of Liberia, including IBLL, to stay the production of all bank statements in respect of the accounts of Cllr. H. Varney G. Sherman, Sherman & Sherman, Inc., and other co-defendants in the Sable Mining case, until otherwise advised.

Explaining further, the bank said on June 9, 2016, it received a subpoena from the First Judicial Circuit Court, Criminal Assizes "C", ordering it to produce the bank statements of Sherman & Sherman, Inc., and Cllr. H. Varney G. Sherman on June 13, 2016.

"That on June 10, 2016, the Bank received another stay order from Criminal Court "C" ordering all banks within the Republic of Liberia, including IBLL, to stay the production of all bank statements in respect of the accounts of Cllr. H. Varney G. Sherman, Sherman & Sherman, Inc., and other co-defendants in the Sable Mining case, until otherwise advised," the IB release indicated.

On December 22, 2016, the Bank disclosed that it received another communication from Criminal Court "A" lifting the stay order and ordering the Bank (IBLL) to produce the statements of Cllr. Sherman and Sherman & Sherman, Inc within 72 hours.

According to the release, the Bank revealed that it responded immediately and provided the Court the referenced bank statements, without delay.

Following the presentation of the bank statements, the IBLL said it received another subpoena from Criminal Court "C" ordering it to produce 26 checks drawn on the accounts of Cllr. Sherman and Sherman & Sherman, Inc adding that upon receipt of this order, the Bank began diligent search of its record facilities at three different locations.

During the search for the 26 checks, it was established that all checks for the months January through April, 2010, were signed for and received by the designated Sherman & Sherman, Inc., personnel, including seven (7) of the checks requested by the Court.

According to the bank, these checks were therefore no longer in the Bank's possession and the court was informed forthwith, adding that additional three checks mentioned in the subpoena were, in fact, inward remittance payments.

Consistently with compliance of the court's order, the bank said fourteen (14) checks were located at the Bank's Head Office and immediately submitted to the Court thus, leaving outstanding of two (2) of the 26 checks requested.

When the request for the remaining two checks was received on March 23, 2017, the bank indicated that its CEO was away from Liberia seeking medical attention.

Therefore, the bank noted that it was incorrectly assumed by a member of the Bank's staff that the two remaining checks were missing, when they were in fact secured in the CEO's vault along with the remaining checks of Sherman & Sherman Inc. for the period May to December 2010.

The bank maintained that immediately upon the CEO's return to office on Monday, April 3, 2017, he accessed his safe and the remaining checks were turned over to the Court on Tuesday, April 4, 2017.

The Bank wants to make it known that, while it regrets the late submission of the referenced two checks, the reason is attributed to an inadvertent human error.

It also wants to clarify that the CD Rom on which scanned images of checks were stored is in the IBLL's possession, but cannot be accessed on the Bank's current software, which has recently been updated. The Bank is prepared to turn over the CD Rom to the Court for expert review, the release stressed.

In response to insinuations that these checks had been altered or tampered with, the Bank reiterates that the checks were submitted to the Court in their original form, as requested, adding "The Bank will fully cooperate in a forensic examination to establish any alterations of either check as well as the Bank's system, and invites the Courts to conduct an expert assessment."

The release emphasized that International Bank Liberia Limited has been operating in Liberia since 1948 and is proud to have a long history of providing quality and transparent banking services to the Liberian public.