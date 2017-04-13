13 April 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: Commerce Minister Keen On Branding

Commerce Minister Axel Addy wants Liberian businesses to ensure quality branding of their products.

Addressing a rebranding workshop at "The Liberia Marketplace" in the Nancy B. Doe Market Building in Sinkor, Minister Addy described brand name as a major agent for the sale of any product.

"A brand is a name, term, design, symbol or other features that distinguishes one seller's product from those of others," he explained.

The mini-workshop treated topics like product rebranding and why do people use brands, the meaning of branding, the market mix product and the branding process.

He termed the goodness of a product based on its usefulness, convenience, value, quality, packaging and branding.

The Commerce Ministry boss said unless brand name appeals to customers, it would be impossible to sell a product.

One brand name highlighted for change was the "White Country Rice, Red Country Rice" produced by Fibrar Liberia Incorporated.

The name "country" was viewed by participants nearly all of whom were Liberians to have negative interpretation and somehow segregating especially at the local setting.

