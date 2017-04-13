13 April 2017

FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Liberia: VP Boakai Wants Liberian Children to Grow Up in Serene Environment

Monrovia — Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai has made a solemn call to parents to give their children a chance to learn and grow in an environment which would make them adapt an acceptable social behavior.

The Vice President made the call on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at the fourth founders' day celebration of the Aware International School when he served as guest speaker at the event.

"Parents, give the children the chance to learn and grow in an environment that will help their minds as well as their social behavior, he said.

He criticized those having pedophilic attributes and called on them to desist from molesting children.

"Let's allow our children to grow and appreciate themselves to be able to learn in an environment that will help them to develop," he furthered.

He praised the management of Aware International School for the quality education being provided.

"Our children are our future of our country. What the children learn is what we teach them. Let's continue to teach them those good values and when they grow they will not depart from it."

The principal of the school Beena Copinathan, in her annual day message, thanked the parents and guardians for the selfless opportunities given to their children to be part of Aware International School.

She stated that the mission of the school is to provide competitive quality for the children of Liberia and other nationals without discrimination.

For now, she stated that the school has embarked on a mission to enhance students' range of choice in learning international languages such as Spanish, French, Arabic, and Hindi.

"Our state of the art laboratories for Physics, Biology, Chemistry, Computer and English have facilitated the steady rise and educational level of our students."

She said they added extra-curricular activities such as drama club, press club, culture class, karate, and swimming.

"As our school is now up to 10th grade, we are saying thank you to all our trained and qualified teachers from diverse backgrounds for helping our students," said Aware International Principal.

