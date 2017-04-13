Ethiopia: House Calls for Creating More Jobs to Youth

The House of Peoples' Representatives stressed the need for putting extra efforts in creating more jobs to the youth.

Hearing the eight-month performance report of Youth and Sport Ministry Tuesday, Deputy House Speaker Shitaye Minale said despite the commendable efforts of the Ministry in terms of issuing directives and making available the revolving fund to pertinent body, there is a widening gap in creating more new urban jobs to youth and benefiting more women at youth centers across the country.

According to Shitaye, much need to be done to enhance youth beneficiary and all pertinent stakeholders have to work hand in glove with the Ministry in this regard.

Presenting the report, Minister Ristu Yirdaw for his part said : "The Ministry has been revising strategies and developing youth packages with a view to creating more inclusive and equitable urban jobs."

In an effort to meet the ever increasing youth job demands, the government has already established a national council with members from different segments of the society including state presidents and headed by Deputy Prime Minister.

"So far, over three million unemployed youth have been registered while possible job opportunities have also been sorted out in rural and urban parts of the country."

Ristu said the ministry has created around one million temporary and permanent jobs in allover the country during the last eight months.

As to developing comprehensive workable approaches and procedures that could administrate and facilitate the revolving youth fund as planned by the government, he noted that the first phase of the revolving fund has been already released to the respective states.

The ministry had offered a number of training to youth on illegal migration ,substance abuse, and HIV and AIDS during the reported period, it was learnt.