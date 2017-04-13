13 April 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: IGAD Says GERD Regional Project

By Bilal Derso

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) said the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is a regional project that demands regional support.

IGAD Executive Secretary Ambassador Eng. Mahboub Maalim in his remark in a recent 6th anniversary commencement of GERD organized by the Ethiopian Embassy in Djibouti said that it is a project that IGAD should involve in financing apart from defending and speaking for it.

He also appreciated the determination of the Ethiopian government in realizing such an exemplary project. " I do believe that the move has shown the bravery of the government and people of Ethiopia."

In a press release IGAD sent to The Ethiopian Herald, Maalim pledged that IGAD and its staff would render an unwavering support to the Dam project.

"As IGAD Secretariat, we have made contributions in the past and we are going to make another contribution that will include investment in the bond for the project."

Ambassador Maalim expressed conviction that the Dam can impact the region positively.

Djiboutian officials, resident ambassadors and IGAD member state diplomats attended the event.

