South Africa: Capetonians Asked to Look Out for Stranded Turtles

Cape Town beachgoers have been asked to keep a lookout for stranded baby turtles over the next few months.

The Two Oceans Aquarium said on Thursday that a number of juvenile loggerhead turtles washed up on the city's beaches between April and June every year.

Five hatchlings had already been brought to the aquarium and were undergoing rehabilitation.

When turtles washed up on Western Cape beaches, they often suffered from hypothermia, dehydration, and possibly infection.

If a turtle was found on the beach, it should not be returned to the sea, aquarium spokesperson Renée Leeuwner said.

"Keep it dry and at room temperature. Do not place the turtle in water."

Put it in a container with ample air holes and contact the aquarium on 021 418 3823.

Leeuwner said a note should be made of where the turtle was found.

Those who came across a turtle elsewhere along the coast should call their local aquarium or animal rehabilitation centre.

Source: News24