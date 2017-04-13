Johan du Toit, the younger brother of Pieter-Steph du Toit, is in line to make his Super Rugby debut for the Stormers if he comes off the bench against the Lions at Newlands on Saturday.

With Cobus Wiese ruled out due to a shoulder injury, Nizaam Carr moves into the starting line-up with Du Toit providing loose forward cover.

There are just two changes to the Stormers forward pack that started in the 34-26 victory against the Chiefs last week, with Pieter-Steph du Toit named at lock and Frans Malherbe rotating with Wilco Louw at tighthead prop.

The only change to the backline sees Jano Vermaak return to the team after being sidelined with concussion last week, with Godlen Masimla getting an opportunity to provide scrumhalf cover on the replacements bench.

Stormers coach Robbie Fleck said that his team face another serious test against the Lions, which makes for a mouth-watering South African Super Rugby derby. "The support we got last week at Newlands was simply phenomenal and we would love to see people turn out in their numbers to support us again," Fleck told the Stormers website."The players have worked hard again this week and we know that we will have to be as sharp as ever if we are to maintain our winning momentum."Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:15. Teams: Stormers 15 SP Marais, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 EW Viljoen, 12 Dan du Plessis, 11 Dillyn Leyds, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Jano Vermaak, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Siya Kolisi (captain), 6 Nizaam Carr, 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 JC Janse van Rensburg

Substitutes: 16 Ramone Samuels, 17 Oli Kebble, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Jan de Klerk, 20 Johan du Toit, 21 Godlen Masimla, 22 Kurt Coleman, 23 Dan Kriel

Lions

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Courtnal Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Warren Whiteley (captain), 7 Ruan Ackermann, 6 Jaco Kriel, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Jacques van RooyenSubstitutes: 16 Robbie Coetzee, 17 Corne Fourie, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Lourens Erasmus, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Faf de Klerk, 22 Harold Vorster, 23 Sylvian Mahuza

Source: Sport24