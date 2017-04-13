Uganda: Fighting Corruption Now an Open War - Museveni

President Yoweri Museveni has warned that the arrest of the minister of state for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations Herbert Kabafunzaki is just a taste of what is yet to come in the fight against corruption by his government.

He vowed that all people involved in corruption will be exposed and dealt with according to the law.

The president was addressing journalists from the ten districts of Busoga as he wrapped up his three-day community mobilization tour of Mayuge district where he also commissioned a new State Lodge and a presidential demonstration farm in Kityerela sub-county.

He defended government's slow response to previous corruption cases saying the vice has become complex with educated people in public offices making it almost impossible to pin them without evidence.

"Now we have started to open a war against them, those who have been arrested are 'a taste of what is to come'; you will see what comes next," Museveni warned.

His comments came barely a week after minister Kabafunzaki was arrested for allegedly soliciting a bribe from Hamid Muhammed, the proprietor of AYA Group of Companies.

The Rukiga county MP, alongside his personal assistant Brian Mugabo and an interior designer Bruce Lubowa, were subsequently charged with two counts of corruption and one count of conspiracy.

Prosecution alleges that on April 8, while at Kampala Serena hotel, Kabafunzaki directly solicited for a bribe of Shs 15 million in exchange for clearing the image of Hamid of all allegations of sexual harassment lodged against him by his former employee at the Nakasero-based Hilton hotel.

The minister, who, maintains his innocency and claims that he was set up and framed, was yesterday granted a bail by the Anti-Corruption court.

The minister's arrest came less than a month after the arrest of John Charles Ogol, a principal finance officer, and Geoffrey Turyamuhika, a senior economist with the ministry of Finance for also allegedly soliciting and receiving a bribe of $ 300,000 (about Shs 1.07 billion) from Chinese investors.

The suspects were reportedly arrested on the orders of President Museveni upon numerous complaints from Guagzhou Dongsough Energy (U) Ltd, a company undertaking the construction of a power sub-station and transmission line of Osukuru phosphate project in Tororo district.

The money was reportedly meant to facilitate the officials to expedite the documentation on financing the project.