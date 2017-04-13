Namibia: The State of Inertia

editorial

AS PRESIDENT Hage Geingob yesterday updated the country on the "state of the nation" through the joint session of parliament (National Assembly and National Council), it is worth repeating our acknowledgement that his words just before and since assuming state power have largely set the right tone as to where Namibia should be.

More so, he launched the Harambee Prosperity Plan at about this time last year, as his administration's blue-print for where to take the country. Who will argue with an ambition aimed at prosperity for Namibian citizens?

Having entered his third of the five-year term in office, and while recognising that some progress is being made to fulfil many expectations, it is high time the President and his team start to appreciate the importance of scrutiny. After all, Geingob has named transparency and accountability as the main ingredients for effective governance and service delivery. We cannot agree more.

If there is one major shortcoming to point out in the past couple of years of Geingob's administration, it is a sense of inertia in crucial areas of governance. Let us remind ourselves that Geingob is no novice to government and public office. He was Namibia's chief operations officer for most of the years since independence.

That factor, coupled with his education and exposure in the world, is perhaps the reason there were high expectations of him (note the 87% votes received at the polls in 2014), and that many would have expected faster delivery, even though he has been Namibia's chief executive for only two years.

The self-congratulations during the state of the nation address, for instance, on tackling corruption hardly mask the reality that there is not enough will power to take decisive action.

"We continue to tackle cases of perceived and alleged corruption head-on," declared Geingob, as he rattled off the cancellation of the N$7 billion airport tender, an investigation into the fuel storage facility, the possible loss of public funds at the SME Bank, tax fraud cases involving his 'friend', and the paying of more than N$24 million to another of his friends, a well-known swindler by the name of Ernest Coovi Adjovi of the Kora Music awards' fame.

We say the government has not gone far enough in all those cases because there are actions that could have been taken against officials in the employment of the state, without having to "wait for the law to take its course".

For example, what is so difficult for the government to take full control of the SME Bank by firing the directors and some managers on the prima facie evidence that money that should have been lent to small businesses inside Namibia was siphoned off to questionable companies in South Africa?

What action has been taken against officials in government who have exposed the country and the public funds to unnecessary losses, either through over-priced tenders or simply reckless spending on projects that were not needed, or were not urgent?

Parastatal boards and managers continue to commit irregularities, even going as far as failing to abide by the law, yet no action is taken to show that bad deeds have dire consequences. Yet, the Cabinet entertains automatic bonuses for the same people, at state businesses which are not only losing money, but are run-down.

Just last month, the President's Office deemed it fit to publicise information that was being discussed in Cabinet to prove that parastatal bosses were woefully overpaid. In many of these cases, the public sentiment is with the Presidency about the poor administration at state-owned enterprises; it is also correct that the public sector has through parastatals contributed to the massive inequality in the country.

But how does it help that the same people, whose fingers are on the buttons of power, tend to complain and pass the buck onto the "due process of the justice system"?

Government allows the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to waste money, energy and other resources chasing down drivers for the misuse of state vehicles, while failing to tackle grand-scale corruption. At the same time, the President has 'rewarded' the ACC director general with a third term in office, but expects to succeed in making a dent on corruption.

There are many examples of a lack of decisive action. But often, the leadership trains its gun on critics who dare subject them to the very scrutiny (à la Donald Trump) that they brandish as a sign of Namibia being an open society.

With 2017 being a Swapo congress year, we doubt the President will take the tough decisions needed against his comrades, especially the dead wood in Cabinet, and those engaged in questionable administrative matters.

It is this inertia that Geingob must address if his lofty plans are to take root.