Namibia: A Society Without Poverty Is Good for Business

BUSINESSES like the rich. They are simply good for making profit.

This means if you are poor you are, especially in this country, for the most part, on your own. In the business world, the poor are deemed bad for business; therefore it is thought that it does not make business sense to try to create a market out of them.

The poor not only lack enough money to inspire any profit-driven entrepreneur but they also have no power and formal education, subjecting them further to social and economic exploitations and exclusion.

Often, they are likely to pay more for goods and services; they are likely to be victims of predatory lending; they are likely to be subjected to high interest rates because of their risk status; and they are likely to be denied services because of lack of credit worthiness.

Of course, making profit is the core of business. But who says that a business cannot make profit while fighting poverty at the same time? The point seems lost that the poor can have strong buying power that can translate into a niche market for businesses.

The obvious retort, perhaps, goes that businesses in this country are already involved in fighting poverty; that they create jobs; they pay taxes; and they invest in infrastructure.

However, do they not do all these with profit in mind? It should be mentioned that making profit is not necessarily a bad idea in itself. What is bad is when businesses prioritise profit, therefore, neglecting their role in consigning poverty to history. It is not the role of government alone to fight poverty.

In our country's development programmes; the Harambee Prosperity Plan; and Vision 2030, public-private partnership is mentioned here and there but not in a straightforward manner that places the private sector at the centre of the poverty fight. That has to change.

Businesses in this country are complicit in the conditions creating poverty. Some of the old and major businesses (especially retail stores, mining companies, insurance companies and banks) we have today have directly and indirectly benefited from the colonial government's exploitation of the indigenious people and national resources. That is right, your bank or insurance broker might have collaborated with the colonial regime.

Colonialism aside, fighting poverty is a complex and mammoth task. Government, in most instances, lacks sufficient resources (sometimes the will too) to launch a sustained fight against poverty.

In comparison (with technology, technical know-how, and financial and human resources), the business sector is actually in a superior position to fight poverty through business/market driven approaches.

No, I am not talking about charity and philanthropic donations or contributions businesses usually make to communities as a public relations exercise. What I have in mind here is Paul Polak and Mal Warwick's book "The Business Solution to Poverty: Designing Products and Services for Three Billion New Customers".

The gist of their proposal is that when businesses tackle poverty, they are actually creating new customers. The more people move out of poverty the more new customers are added to the market.

In simple terms, the poor are not barriers but opportunities for business. That is if businesses can learn how to effectively create innovative products and services tailored for the very poor. The idea is not turning the poor into obsessive consumers but to develop low-cost and affordable products to improve the socio-economic conditions of those living at the base pyramid of our society - the poor.

These could be low-cost products to improve poor people's income, health, education, transportation, and water and sanitation by reducing the cost of paying for these services. It could be products to help the poor produce things they need at low cost.

The goal of making profit is actually not in conflict with fighting poverty. After all, a society without poverty is actually good for business.

Fighting poverty may not be the first thing that comes to mind when it comes to business. But, no businesses can prosper in an environment characterised by chronic poverty. Therefore, it is imperative for businesses in this country to join the fight against poverty.

- Ndumba Kamwanyah is lecturer and deputy director for professional development at Unam. Twitter: @NdumbaKamwanyah