Liberia: Lipa Validates Curriculum On Legislative Drafting

The Liberia Institute of Public Administration (LIPA) Wednesday validated a short and long term curriculum on Legislative Drafting course.

The validation exercise paves the way for the teaching of the course by the state-run premier public sector training institute.

The one-day validation exercise, which gathered key legal actors and the Commissioner of the Law Reform Commission, Boakai N. Kanneh, took place at a local hotel in Paynesville outside Monrovia.

LIPA is an agency of the Liberian Government that offers capacity building services to clients in both the public and private sectors of the Liberian economy.

Its overall goal is to promote good governance and ensure sustainable development through training, research and consultancy services as well as ensuring excellence in capacity.

In her welcome statement, LIPA Deputy Director General for Training and Manpower Development, Jarso Jallah Saygbe, stressed the need to develop a curriculum to training in legislative drafting needs not to be emphasized as law making is cardinal to governance of the country.

She acknowledged that a substantial requirement for sustainable national development is a well-functioning, administrative and professional capability of the nation's manpower in institutions across the country.

The Deputy LIPA head said without resolute capacity building efforts, nation building and national development will not move up.

She pledged the institute's commitment to achieving its constitutional mandate which provides for the capacity development of persons in the public and private sectors.

"When successfully executed over time, it leads to the creation of an emerging cadre of legislative actors or professionals and other public or private actors versed in the importance, critique, conceptualization, and creation of effective legislation," the LIPA official stressed.

Meanwhile, Cllr. Jallah A. Barbu has described the two to eight weeks short or long term duration of the course as too limited a time to teach people who should be drafting laws for the State and called for the modification of said timeframe.