Liberia: Totota Residents Yearn for Magisterial Court

Citizens and residents of Totota, Salala District in Bong County have expressed their desire to see a Magisterial Court established in the area to create easy access to justice.

They told the Liberia News Agency (LINA) in a random sampling of views that having to travel miles to seek legal redress in simple matters often deny parties of justice.

The House of Representatives recently passed an Act creating a Magisterial Court in Totota and forwarded it to the Senate for concurrence.

It was unanimously passed on April 6, as a result of a recommendation from the Joint Committee on Judiciary, Ways, Means, Finance and Development Planning and Internal Affairs.

The chair of the Joint Committee, Representative Worlea S. Dunah, told LINA that administering justice has been and continues to be a concern to national peace and stability.

He said passing into law an Act that will establish procedures for the people of Bong County will be a boost to the justice system of the country.

Bong County District #6 Representative Adam Bill Corneh, who sponsored the bill also told LINA that the long distance between Totota and the current magisterial area in Salala is posing serious challenge to access to justice.

Representative Corneh explained that the new magisterial area would lead to the establishment of a court which will be a relief for people who had to travel more than 37 miles to get legal help.

He said the establishment of the magisterial court would strengthen peace, create access to justice and promote human rights in the district.

The Bong County lawmaker said when completed, between 43,000 to 45,000 inhabitants of the district are expected to access justice services nearby.

He added that it would encourage citizens to live in harmony with each other and also help to reduce crime in the district.