Liberia: Bong Police Re-Arrests Two Prison Escapees

Two of the 21 inmates who recently escaped from the Gbarnga Central Prison in Bong County have been re-arrested by the local police detachment.

Bong County Police Chief of Crime Services John Kelenso Flomo named the two as Abu Konneh and Stanley Macon.

Inspector Flomo told the Liberia News Agency that Konneh was caught on April 10 in the Ganta parking area in Gbarnga, while Macon was apprehended on April 11 in Gbekon, Kokoyah Statutory District, Bong County.

He said the two were re-arrested during the night after a tipoff by residents of the communities.

Inspector Flomo said Konneh was detained for armed robbery while Stanley was facing the charge of burglary.

The Bong County CSD boss said Konneh and Macon have been turned over to authorities of the prison in Gbarnga, while the search continues for the remaining 19 inmates who broke jail.

Inspector Kelenso, however, praised community residents for their ongoing support to the county joint security operation since the jailbreak on April 5.

The 21 inmates, including seven convicts and 14 pre-trail detainees, escaped from the Gbarnga Central Prison after they were put outside of their holding cells for what the prison officials called "sun bath."

According to the prison officials, the inmates assaulted correction officers during the process and made away with se

veral telephones and other valuables.

The situation led the Justice Ministry to impose a 10:00 pm to 6:00 am curfew for all private and commercial motorcyclists in the city of Gbarnga and its environs.