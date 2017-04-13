Liberia Launches APRM External Country Review Mission

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has officially launched the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) external review in Liberia.

Launching the review process at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tuesday,

President Sirleaf welcomed the APRM external review team and expressed delight at having them in Liberia, saying, "It is important for me to be associated with the APRM for Liberia to be reviewed."

President Sirleaf thanked the external review team for helping Liberia fulfill her dream, and expressed Liberia's strong commitment to the review process.

The lead APRM Panel member in charge of Liberia, Brigitte Sylvia Mabandla, who is in Liberia at the head of a high-power 14-member external review team, expressed joy that Liberia is on the road to be reviewed and said she is confident that the process will be on time.

The APRM Mission on Monday, April 10, paid a courtesy call on the National Focal Point of APRM Liberia country program, Finance and Development Planning Minister Boima S. Kamara.

Welcoming the delegation, Mr. Kamara thanked the Mission for its visit and expressed delight at receiving the team.

He described Liberia's success in having the self-assessment study and the review report as a legacy project of this government.

In remarks, the Lead Panel in charge of Liberia, Brigitte Sylvia Mabandla, thanked Minister Kamara and the people of Liberia for the warm reception accorded the mission.

She expressed delight that Liberia was able to conduct the self-assessment study despite the short timeline of the roadmap and hoped that the incoming government will not depart from this legacy project.

The mission is in Liberia on a two-week external review mission, and is expected to shortly visit 10 of the 15 counties of Liberia to validate the report from the self-assessment study.

The African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) was established in 2003 as an African Union initiative for promoting good governance within the framework of the New Partnership for Africa's Development (NEPAD).

The objectives of the APRM are primarily to foster the adoption of policies, standards and practices that lead to political stability, high economic growth, sustainable development and accelerated sub-regional and continental economic integration through experience sharing and reinforcement of successful best practices, including identifying deficiencies and assessment of requirements for capacity building.

The foundation of the APRM is built around four thematic pillars: Democracy and Political Governance, Economic Governance and Management, Corporate Governance and Socio-economic Development.

The APRM is a commonly approved framework voluntarily consented to by member states.

Since its establishment in 2003, about 37 countries constituting more than half of African countries with three-quarters of its population have acceded to the APRM framework.

Liberia acceded to the 14th Forum of Heads of States and Governments of the APRM in January 2011 and has made meaningful contributions in terms of representation and participation.

In May 2013, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf was appointed Chairperson of the APRM Forum at the 19th Summit of Heads of State and Governments participating in the APRM in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Finance and Development Planning Minister Kamara is Liberia's National Focal Person to the APRM.

Liberia has a National Secretariat and a nine-member National Governing Council with representation from various sectors of the Liberian society.