12 April 2017

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana and Czech Republic Sign Double Taxation Agreement

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Ghana and the Czech Republic have signed a Double Taxation Agreement. The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori Atta, and the Czech Ambassador to Ghana, Margita Fuschova, respectively signed on behalf of both countries.

The agreement was signed after the two countries concluded negotiations for the Avoidance of Double Taxation and the Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with respect to Taxes on Income.

The agreement gives investors a stable and predictable tax environment and consequently will encourage investments in both countries.

It will also eliminate the incidence where income from both countries are taxed twice and as well as increase Ghana's Exchange of Information network, which allows treaty partners to exchange information in order to mitigate tax risk and tax evasion across borders.

In addition, tax evasion through the mutual assistance in the collection of taxes will also be reduced.

Furthermore, cross border trade and investments between the two countries by the elimination of tax impediments will be greatly enhanced.

The agreement will also foster diplomatic and other relations between the two countries.

The Minister for Finance expressed the hope that diplomatic and economic ties will improve with the signing of this agreement. The Czech Ambassador also expressed similar sentiments saying she looked forward to improving relations between the two countries reminiscent to the 1960's.

Source: Issued by the Public Relations Unit

Ghana

Ethiopia, Ghana to Boost Cooperation

Ethiopia and Ghana pledged to strengthen their cordial relationships which dates back to the eras of Emperor… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of Ghana. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.