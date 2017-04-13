Gambia: Abdoulie Bah, Muhammed Kabba Return to GPA Squad for CAF Confederations Cup Tie With Al-Hilal

Abdoulie Bah and Muhammed Kabba have both returned to the Gambia Ports Authority squad for their 2017 CAF Confederations Cup second leg tie with Al-Hilal on Sunday 18 April 2017, in Khartoum.

The midfield pair missed the first leg against Al- Hilal in Banjul due to suspension and their return to the squad will boost the Gambian champions hopes of reaching the group stage of the continent's second tier football club competition after their exit from the continent's top tier football club competition.

Coach Alagie Sarr and his Gambia Ports Authority charges need a miracle to progress to the group stage after their 1-1 stalemate draw in the first leg in Banjul last week.

The winner between Gambia Ports Authority and Al-Hilal tie will advance to the group stage of the 2017 CAF Confederation cup.