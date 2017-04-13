13 April 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia Gets First Female Visually Challenged Parliamentarian

By Kaddijatou Jawo

Hon. Ndey Yassin Secka is the first female visually challenged National Assembly Member.

She is among the five members nominated by President Adama Barrow at a ceremony held on Tuesday at the National Assembly building in Banjul.

Hon. Ndey Yassin Secka, who has been working as a broadcaster at the Gambia Radio for many years, is among the few women National Assembly representatives to be nominated by the President.

Former nominated Member Hon. Abdoulie Saine, who was also visually challenged, told the media recently that he did appeal to President Adama Barrow to include disabled persons in the parliament since disability doesn't mean inability.

Former Hon. Saine, who was also a nominated member at the National Assembly under Jammeh's regime, was also the first male visually challenged parliamentarian at the time.

This means that President Adama Barrow has responded to the call of the former nominated member by bringing another visually challenged person at the National Assembly this time a female.

