Gambia: Al-Hilal, GPA Eye Spot in CAF Confederations Cup Group Phase

Al- Hilal and Gambia Ports Authority are both eyeing for a place in the group stage of the 2017 CAF Confederations Cup this weekend.

The Sudanese side are set to host The Gambian champions in the second leg clash on Sunday 18 April 2017, in Khartoum after their 1-1 draw in the first leg in Banjul at the weekend.

Al-Hilal need only a goalless draw to advance to the group stage of the continent's second tier football club competition following their 1-1 draw with Gambia Ports Authority in the first leg played in Banjul at the weekend, but a defeat against the Gambian champions will see them out.

