13 April 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Al-Hilal, GPA Eye Spot in CAF Confederations Cup Group Phase

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lamin Darboe

Al- Hilal and Gambia Ports Authority are both eyeing for a place in the group stage of the 2017 CAF Confederations Cup this weekend.

The Sudanese side are set to host The Gambian champions in the second leg clash on Sunday 18 April 2017, in Khartoum after their 1-1 draw in the first leg in Banjul at the weekend.

Al-Hilal need only a goalless draw to advance to the group stage of the continent's second tier football club competition following their 1-1 draw with Gambia Ports Authority in the first leg played in Banjul at the weekend, but a defeat against the Gambian champions will see them out.

Gambia Ports Authority need a 2-2 or win against the Sudanese side to progress to the group phase but a goalless draw or defeat will see the Sudanese side sail to the group stage after their 1-1 draw in the first leg in Banjul at the weekend.

Gambia

Gambia's Fatoumatta Jallow Tambajan - Vice President's Office, is the New African Woman of Year

The fearless Gambian human rights activist won New African Woman magazine’s Woman of the Year Award at the their… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.