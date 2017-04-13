Gambia: West Coast Region Schools Celebrate Gambia's 52nd Independence Anniversary

Schools within the West Coast Region recently converged at Jambanjelly village in the Kombo South district of the West Coast Region to celebrate The Gambia's 52nd Independence Anniversary.

The celebration was characterized with a march-past by school children singing and dancing as well as showcasing their talents.

Speaking after the event, Lamin Sanneh, the sponsored coordinator of Jambanjelly Day Care and Nursery School, who doubles as the board chairperson of Kombo North Federation, expressed appreciation about the performance of the pupils and the large turnout of various schools within the West Coast Region.

He disclosed that some schools came all the way from Kalagi to attend the very important event, which showed there was a need to celebrate this day.

Mr Sanneh hailed the various schools' heads and teachers as well as parents and guardians for making this day a success.

"I was very impressed with the level of the participation of school children showcasing their talent during the march-past," he said.

Mr Sanneh also used the opportunity to advise parents and guardians to enroll their children in schools, as education is key to success, adding that to achieve quality education is a collective responsibility of all and sundry.

He also dilated on the importance of attitudinal change towards education and self discipline, which, he said, is key in their daily operation.

He then challenged the school children in particular to respect their teachers as well as parents if they want to succeed in life.

He also urged parents to invest in their children's education as they are the future leaders.