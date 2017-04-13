13 April 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Accused Pleads Guilty to Cannabis Possession Charge

By Isatou M Ceesay

Magistrate Leyon of the Brikama Magistrate's Court has ordered for one Baboucarr Jobe to be placed under custody at the Mile 2 Central Prison and appear before him tomorrow after he pleaded guilty to allegations of drug possession.

Drug prosecutors alleged Jobe of being found in possession of 3 kilograms and 900 grams of suspected Cannabis on 22 March, at Bakoteh.

Jobe admitted ownership of the suspected cannabis, but said it was never his intention to involve in prohibited drugs. "Please forgive me. I am a family man," he appealed.

The drug prosecuting officer, Inspector OS Jallow said he intend to tender the suspected cannabis as exhibit and would need time to do that. "Your worship, please give us time to tender some of the exhibits before you deliver your judgment because the amount of cannabis was huge," he said.

Magistrate Leyon granted his application and ordered for Jobe to be sent to Mile 2 State Central Prison and appear in court today for the prosecution to tender their exhibits.

