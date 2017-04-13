Gambia: Sumareh Secures Bragging Rights Over Futty Danso in Malaysia

A come-from-behind 2-1 win over Kelantan of Mamadou 'Futty' Danso in Kota Bahru saw Muhammed Sumareh's Pahang climbed to the top of the Malaysia Super League (MSL) standings.

The two Gambians faced off for the first time as Kelantan hosted Pahang at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium on match day 9 of the season.

The hosts opened the scoring in the sixteenth minute but a two-minute blitz in the second half saw Sumareh's Pahang extend their three game winning streak.

Sumareh, an uncapped Gambia forward, started for the visiting Pahang as did Scorpions defender, FuttyDanso.

Pahang are now top of the 12-team Malaysian Super League table with 19 points while Futty's Kelantan lies 6th with 12 points.