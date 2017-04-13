Gambia: UK-Jarra Association Sensitises 'Jarrankas' On Their Upcoming Projects

UK-based Gambians from Jarra in the Lower River Region recently held a day's sensitisation workshop on their upcoming projects for the people of Jarra, at the Regional Education Directorate, in Mansakonko, LRR.

Formed sometime ago, the association was aimed at bettering the lives of the people of Jarra in their pursuit to give back to their community.

Ansumana Kinteh, the chairman of the Association, recalled that an year ago, the association in its quest of upgrading the health and education sectors of the communities of Jarra, sent drugs, hospital beds and a host of other health materials to Soma Health Centre.

"This time we came up with a pilot project to improve the education sector, because if you want to help a person educate him or her then the poverty trend will not continue".

According to him, they will start in Jarra Soma to build a fully furnished Science Lab in the School.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Modou Drammeh, the president and adviser of the UK-Jarra Association, thanked the people of Jarra for their support towards the association.

The association, he went on, was formed an year ago in UK, saying since then it membership has grown steadily attracting different stakeholders.

"We want no student from Jarra to go and complete his or her education in the Kombos".

Mustapha Sanneh, a member of the association, said this year they came with a pilot project of building a fully furnished science lab in Soma, but it will be spread to other villages in the near future.

Sanneh however, stated that they need support from the people of Jarra so as to execute their desired goals in developing their community.

He advised the people in the area to take ownership of the facility. "No one should say that this is not my issue and so am I will not in support of it, so long as you are from Jarra, let's help each other and let everyone take this as your own property, who knows one of your family member might benefit from it." he stated.

He acknowledged that many students from Jarra are performing well academically in Kombos, owing to the fact that many students' complaints that there are limited educational facilities to keep them in Jarra.