Gambia: Pregnant Woman's Assailant Convicted

Bundung Magistrates' Court has convicted a man and levied a sum of D1000 fine on him for assaulting a pregnant woman.

Magistrate F.B. Sallah also ordered Kawsu Cham to pay a compensation of D2500 to Aret Cox for injuries and mental stress she sustained from the assault. She ruled that Cham would serve three months imprisonment if he fails to pay the fine.

The prosecution had called two witnesses and tendered three exhibits, which included a witness statement, medical papers from Tanka Tanka Psychiatric Hospital, which proved Cham's state of mind and a medical paper that was issued to the complainant, dated 26th September, 2016.

The magistrate read the evidence from both sides and said from the totality of the evidence, it was clear that Cham has undeniably assaulted the complainant."

After assessing whether the injury amounted to bodily harm, Magistrate Sallah said -bodily harm- was described in Miller (1954) 2QB 282 as any hurt or injury calculated to interfere with the health or comfort of the victim. She pointed out that exhibit A indicated that the complainant sustained a small injury on her left palm. "As a result, the court shall hold that the injury amounted to bodily harm."

Magistrate Sallah further stated that it was the view of the court that the prosecution has established the ingredients of the offence charged and had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Handing down the sentence following Cham's plea in mitigation, Magistrate Sallah said the court would provide a consideration for his plea since he was a first time offender and was remorseful during the trial. She said the court is also aware that Cham is a college student and has a bright future in front of him.

Magistrate Sallah has however rejected the prosecutor's application for D8000 compensation to be made for the complainant's lost phone, saying there was no evidence to ascertain that a phone was lost and how much it worth.