13 April 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: New JPS Sworn-in

By Modou Lamin Jammeh

The Chief Justice of The Gambia, Hassan B. Jallow, on Wednesday sworn-in 45 new Notary Publics, Justices of Peace and Commissioners for Oaths and Affidavits.

The swearing in ceremony was held at the High Court premises in Banjul.

Speaking at the ceremony, CJ Jallow congratulated the appointees, and urged them to live up to the Oaths they have taken. "These responsibilities entrusted to you should be executed with professionalism in your respective offices," he said.

According to him, the service of the appointees is going to be public demand, saying they should be ready to serve the communities as it is expected of them. "This is part of the process of implementing proper legal service in The Gambia," he stated.

Buba Jawo, master and registrar of the High Court, urged the appointees to be honest and professional with their work. "The importance of your various offices cannot be over emphasized; we are optimistic that you will live up to expectation," he expressed.

Kebba S. Fadera, who spoke on behalf of the appointees, thanked the Chief Justice for choosing them, whilst giving assurance that they would live up to expectation. He urged his colleagues to be trustworthy and avoid signing illegal documents.

