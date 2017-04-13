13 April 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Public Raise Concern Over Brikama Murder Case

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Modou Lamin Jammeh

The gruesome murder of one MoussaKâ, a Senegalese national by his fellow countryman, Tapha Ndiaye, yesterday at Camara Kunda around the Brikama market has raised public alarm in the town of Brikama.

After approaching few people about the incident in Brikama, the Daily Observer was informed that the late Moussa was brutally killed by Tapha for a reason yet unknown by the public. Both of them are confirmed to be Senegalese nationals residing in Brikama for over 10 years.

One Marr Jaw, a businessman in Brikama, said he was told that the two were friends before they had problem, but was quick to note that he could confirm if that was true. "I am not an eye witness to the incident but I have seen the dead body of Moussa and I can tell he was brutally killed," he said.

Alieu Bah, another businessman at Brikama market, described the late Moussa as a nice hardworking boy, who was determined to make money out of the petty trading he was doing. "I believe justice will be done in this case. Tapha deserves to be punished mercilessly by the law," he said.

Amie Saho, also a business woman at Brikama, pointed out that she used to see both Moussa and Tapha at the market doing business. "I was shocked when I heard the news and I urge the authorities to deal with Tapha for this atrocity he has committed," she stated.

Another source disclosed that Tapha was seen stealing by Moussa and he decided to stab him to dead to avoid being exposed.

Gambia

Gambia's Fatoumatta Jallow Tambajan - Vice President's Office, is the New African Woman of Year

The fearless Gambian human rights activist won New African Woman magazine’s Woman of the Year Award at the their… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.