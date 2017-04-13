Gambia: Accused's Bad Criminal Record Hunts Him in Another Case

Baba Sey, a young man was on Wednesday remanded in prison after the prosecution reveals his previous criminal record as a basis for the court not to grant him bail. Sey was arraigned before Magistrate Abeke of the Kanifing Magistrate Court on three counts ranging from wilful damage of properth, distroying of evidences and threatening violence to which he denied the allegations.

However, he was discharged on destroying of evidence charge after his counsel S. K. Jobe raised an observation that the accused was not charged on the right section.

Sey was remanded in prison custody pending the completion of defence counsel's submission for the court to consider granting bail to the accused person as enshrined in section 19 subsection 5 of the constitution.

The prosecution in their denial to bail of the accused, revealed before the court that the accused is standing trial on similar charge before the same court. He said bail is granted to accused persons for them to be of good behavior and not to go back and commit the same or similar offenses. Adding that the accused was earlier arraigned on house breaking and stealing charges to wit he was granted bail. However, he added that the accused went further to commit similar offence to the same complainat which called for his second arraingment.

But the defense counsel S.K Jobe relied on section 19 subsection 5 a of the constitution to be complemented by section 99 of the CPC which he said is the only statutory provition for the court to rely on whether or not to grant bail to the accused person.

Hearing continues tomorrow for the defense counsel to complete his submission on the bail of the accused and for the court to decide whether to grant bail or not.