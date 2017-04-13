13 April 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Accused's Bad Criminal Record Hunts Him in Another Case

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Meita Touray

Baba Sey, a young man was on Wednesday remanded in prison after the prosecution reveals his previous criminal record as a basis for the court not to grant him bail. Sey was arraigned before Magistrate Abeke of the Kanifing Magistrate Court on three counts ranging from wilful damage of properth, distroying of evidences and threatening violence to which he denied the allegations.

However, he was discharged on destroying of evidence charge after his counsel S. K. Jobe raised an observation that the accused was not charged on the right section.

Sey was remanded in prison custody pending the completion of defence counsel's submission for the court to consider granting bail to the accused person as enshrined in section 19 subsection 5 of the constitution.

The prosecution in their denial to bail of the accused, revealed before the court that the accused is standing trial on similar charge before the same court. He said bail is granted to accused persons for them to be of good behavior and not to go back and commit the same or similar offenses. Adding that the accused was earlier arraigned on house breaking and stealing charges to wit he was granted bail. However, he added that the accused went further to commit similar offence to the same complainat which called for his second arraingment.

But the defense counsel S.K Jobe relied on section 19 subsection 5 a of the constitution to be complemented by section 99 of the CPC which he said is the only statutory provition for the court to rely on whether or not to grant bail to the accused person.

Hearing continues tomorrow for the defense counsel to complete his submission on the bail of the accused and for the court to decide whether to grant bail or not.

Gambia

Gambia's Fatoumatta Jallow Tambajan - Vice President's Office, is the New African Woman of Year

The fearless Gambian human rights activist won New African Woman magazine’s Woman of the Year Award at the their… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.