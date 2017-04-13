Gambia: Narcotics Officer - Accused Said Alleged Cannabis Was Entrusted to Him

A Narcotic Officer, Tuesday told Bundung Magistrates' Court that a search that they conducted in Abdoulie Fofana's house at Tobokoto has led to the discovery of suspected Cannabis, but he said the drug was entrusted to him.

Testifying before Magistrate Pa Modou Njie, as first prosecution witness in the case in which Fofana is accused of being found in possession of 370 grams of suspected Cannabis at Tobokoto on February 21, Kisima Gassama said six bundles of suspected Cannabis were found on Fofana's shirt and some substance in the room.

He said he was part of the Narcotics officers patrol team, led by SO JC Faye that visited Mr Fofana's house following a tip-off their received. "When we entered the compound, we found two ladies there who told us that Fofana was inside the toilet."

Gassama said they waited for him and when he was done, he was escorted into his house where they conducted a search and found some suspected Cannabis in a plastic bag and 6 other bundles on his shirt. "We asked Fofana who owned the suspected drugs, but he said it was entrusted to him. We arrested him and took him to Bundung Drug Squad Office, where statements were obtained from him. The suspected cannabis was also counted and amounted to 27 bundles."

He said Fofana never produced the person he alleged to have entrusted the suspected drugs to him, but only said it was given to him by a Senegalese who left the country during the last political impasse. Fofana had admitted to Gassama's testimony as the truth.

The matter is adjourned to 19th March, for hearing.