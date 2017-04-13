Gambia: Journalists Advocate for Regular Education to Improve Agriculture Journalism

Agricultural Journalists who are participating in the 2017 International Federation of Agricultural Journalists (IFAJ) and DuPont Pioneer Young Leaders and Master Class in South Africa has suggested that regular agriculture education couldd be a driving force to spike development of the sector.

At a gathering, titled "Africa Forum" at Leriba hotel in Pretoria on Sunday, participants believed that to create a positive revolution in the agriculture sector, journalists must be able to send out positive messages to the farmers; who they said are the gate keepers of the society.

The forum and the master class were organised in conjunction with IFAJ's global congress which, commenced Monday, at Kievitskroon hotel.

KinyuaM'Mbijjewe, head of Corporate Affairs at Syngenta Africa, a leading agriculture company helping to improve global food security said Africa has real opportunity for agricultural growth, with its huge arable land. "Agriculture is the single biggest opportunity in Africa for economic growth."

Mr. M'Mbijjewe said Africa could steadily grow in food production when institutions and journalists help farmers to unleash their potentials, saying the African home narratives are to embrace partnership.

IFAJ president, Owen Roberts said the Africa forum was encouraged by the growing needs and necessities to improve agriculture in Africa. He said IFAJ has a clear mandate and finds that one of the most important tools they could use to improve agriculture was to invest in young people.

Theo De Jager, from the Pan-African Farmers Association said African farmers have made a serious leap-jump in the agriculture sector in the past decades. "It is important that a similar paradigm shift happen among journalists. The world sees agriculture through your eyes. You must make it attractive and encourage youth participation in agriculture," Jager said.

Scott Angle from the International Fertilizer Development Center believes that proper message is still not reaching the young people to encourage them participate in agricultural production and productivity. "The average African farmer access only 1% of the needed fertilizer. If we stop using fertilizer today, the yield would go down to 50 percent."

Recommendations

The Africa continent is blessed with some of the world's must arable and fertile lands, but yet that opportunity continues to be underutilized. Many Africans view agriculture as an engagement to put food to table at family level, forgetting that the sector is one of the largest employers in the world.

At the South Africa forum, narratives revealed that apparently all the African countries are facing, if not the same, but very close to similar problems in the agriculture sector.

To improve the sector and ensure that farmers harvest the worthy benefit from what they sweat in their farms, journalists and partners recommended for the private sector active involvement to support farmers and for journalists to help in disseminating positives achievements of the farmers.

Agriculture journalist guild

The forum participants appeal for African journalists to stick together and form a guild that would help to promote agriculture journalism and empower farmers.

Inoussa Maiga, a journalist from Burkina Faso and founder of agribusiness online television said African journalists work is limited by the lack of equipment.