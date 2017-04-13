Gambia: Ebou Adams Hopes for New Norwich City Contract

Gambian midfielder, Ebrima Ebou Adams is working hard towards earning a new contract at the English Championship club Norwich City, as his current deal runs out in the summer.

The 21-year-old was signed on an 18-month contract when he was snapped up on transfer on deadline day in January 2016, joining for an undisclosed fee from National League South side Dartford.

He has since gone on to clock 1070 of football for the Norwich U23 team since completing his 'dream' move, which meant he was able to stop working at a TGI Friday's restaurant.

"I am slowly working on it (getting a new contract) through my performances. I hope what I show in matches are enough to have me stay here," Adams, eligible for the Scorpions, told the club's official website.

At first, there was not too much to suggest that Adams would be troubling City's first team in the future, but this season has been a different deal, as the box-to-box midfielder has put his foot on the pedal to start proving himself.

His strike against Liverpool was a fourth goal in 10 games - three of which have been winning goals. He has also played every minute of the U23s' last 12 matches, since returning from a brief loan spell with National League side Braintree Town, taking his tally to five goals in 27 games this season.

The English Premier League 2 (a youth football league for Premier League and Championship clubs reserves) season ends on April 30 and Adams will hope that his performances would be enough to see him reward with a new contract and a promotion to the Norwich first team.