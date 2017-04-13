Gambia: Catholic Drama Group Dramatise the Passion of Christ

Hundreds of Christians last Friday stormed St Charles Lower Basic School in Fajikunda to grace the seventh edition of the Dramatized Passion of Jesus Christ, being staged by the Catholic Drama Group.

The play was based on a book written by Dr G.F. Gomez entitled, "From Jerusalem to Calvary" and it is annually produced during Lent.

Addressing the gathering, Rev. Father Emil Sambou, the vicar general of the Catholic Diocese of Banjul, underscored the importance of the gathering, saying the gathering was aimed at manifesting the Christian faith and also to witness the Royal Road of the Cross in which, he said, was the salvation.

"In the Cross there is protection from your enemies,... infusion of heavenly sweetness,... the perfection of sanctity and the strength of mind," the Rev. Father said.

According to him, there is no health for the soul nor hope of eternal life except in the cross.

Father Sambou emphasised that Gambia is one nation and that the differences in language, race, religion and economic power were just a flavor that makes our living together interesting and worthwhile.

The Catholic Vicar General pointed out that religion should be the glue that holds people together, pointing out that the actors and the actresses of the play were from different Christian denominations. "This in itself shows the beauty of our Christian faith and it reminds us too of the one Baptism of Christ that we all share," he said.

Father Sambou urged the Christian community in the country to consider it as their divine duty to take actions to correct some of the differences they may find in the communities and churches.

"We cannot just sit back and complain as this would be a denial of the power that we profess religion to wield over the lives of people," he said.

Father Sambou said celebrating the Passion together as people who believe in the true religion should go beyond the confines of individual or professed Churches.

The Catholic Vicar General called on the Christian community to come out and stand tall to lift their eyes and stretch their minds to a greater understanding of the call of Jesus Christ for the unification of the Church. "Holy Season of Lent is a season to reach out with kindness and love to those in distress and, who are wandering in darkness and in pain," the father said.

The occasion was graced by the Catholic Bishop, Most Rev Robert Ellison and Miss Hannah Coker, chaired the ceremony.