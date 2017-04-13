13 April 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Turkish Embassy Congratulates Political Parties After Na Elections

The Turkish Embassy in Banjul has congratulated all political parties that took part in the recent National Assembly elections.

"We welcomed the fact that the elections that took place in The Gambia on Thursday 6th April 2017 were conducted in a fair and free manner."

"We hope that these elections which constitute a great milestone for the future of the Gambian democracy will bring forth beneficent outcomes for the friendly and brotherly people of The Gambia," the Embassy said in a press release sent to Daily Observer.

