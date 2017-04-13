Gambia: UK Girls Guide in Gambia Visit

Nine members of United Kingdom Girls Guide from East England are currently in The Gambia for a two-week visit, at Archdeacon Matthias George Memorial Lower Basic School, situated in Kanifing.

During their stay, members of the group were involved in voluntary creative artwork works at the said school, as well as visited historical sites in the country. Prior to the coming, however, members of this group worked hard to raise fund for their Gambia trip.

Carol Connah, team leader from Hertfordshire, described their stay in the country as exciting full of experience, pointing out that they have had a wonderful time in The Gambia.

"We were made to feel welcome by all the people we met. During our stay here we have worked extremely hard, despite the blazing sunshine."

Nfamara Saidykhan, chairperson of the Parent Teacher Association of the said school, thanked the visiting Girls Guide team for their dedication and hard work.

"They were involved in meaningful projects with smiles on their faces despite the heat weather condition."

Saidykhan hailed the group for their versatility and artistic skills, which he said, spoke volumes of the group untiring effort serving humanity, recounting that group was introduced to the school by the chairperson of the UK charity, Janet Daniels who he said, has sponsored the school for 13years. SA Needs Investment, Entrepreneurial Skills to Address Growing Population Amadou Jallow

A South African farmer working at the Pannar Seed group, a dynamic South African research and development seed group has told a visiting group of the 2017 International Federation of Agricultural Journalists (IFAJ) and DuPont Pioneer Master Class participants that the mineral rich nation needs investment and entrepreneurial skills to tight the vast resources and the growing population together.

Izak De Lange said South Africa's huge potential vast land is a reason to invest in the country's agriculture sector, saying stability is needed to create a country where people will feel hopeful.

According to Mr Lange, Pannar Seed is one of the largest field crop seed producers and suppliers in Africa and is a significant and respected member of the international seed industry. "Pannar has been in the African seed business since its inception in Greytown, South Africa in 1958.

About Pannar

Operating from Greytown in the South African province of KwaZulu-Natal, PANNAR was the first private company to introduce its own maize hybrids in South Africa in the 1960s. Over the years it has expanded its research and commercial activities into various other crops and territories.

Although its main business activities today remain in Africa, it is also actively involved, through its own companies and infrastructure, in research activities in the United States and research and commercial activities in Argentina. In Europe and the US, PANNAR focuses mainly on the licensing of maize and sunflower genetics to European companies. PANNAR also conducts licensing and sales activities to companies in various other countries around the world.

Pannar has its own companies in eight countries in Africa, outside South Africa and sells into many others. It has five modern research stations in Southern Africa, plus two winter locations in South Africa. Seed is produced and processed in South Africa and in five of the other countries in Africa in which PANNAR operates. There are two maize research stations in the US, whilst the station in Argentina works with maize, sunflower and grain sorghum. Sophisticated laboratory facilities, including pathology and biotechnology, are an integral part of the research resources of PANNAR.