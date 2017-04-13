Gambia: IHF-Gha Fund Handball Referring Course Wraps-Up

Twenty handball referees drawn from across the country recently concluded a five day International Handball Federation (IHF), young referees program, through The Gambia Handball Association (GHA).

The aim of the program was to "strive to promote young referees in handball to become professionals in the nearer future".

For the second time, the Cameroonian international IHF lecturer Henry Achifon was assigned for the job following a successful proposal from the Gambia Handball Association. Participants were taught and equipped with vast knowledge on the new rules of the game; the theory and of course the practical aspect.

Speaking shortly after the closing ceremony, held at the Friendship Hoste, in Bakau on Saturday, Haruna Cham, the secretary general of the Gambia Handball Association expressed delight, more especially over the International Handball Federation for the assistance at a time when the Gambia was in need of it.

He also thanked the resource person, Cameroonian-born Henry Achifon, for the good work during the course of the training.

IHF and International Handball Federation lecturer, Henry Achifon, said the future of The Gambia Handball was on track. He advised the beneficiaries to make best use of the knowledge gained.

Alieu Moob, a participant who also doubles as the secretary general of The Gambia Handball Referees Association, said he was quite grateful to attend the training and promised to make best use of the knowledge gained.

Another participant, Mariama Faye, expressed similar sentiments.

Story Source: Dawda Bah,

GHA Press Officer