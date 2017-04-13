Gambia: Tomorrow Is Good Friday

Tomorrow Friday April 13th 2017 is Good Friday, one of the most significant days in the Christian calendar.

On this day, millions of Christians around the world celebrate it in grand style, but its message spreads far beyond Christianity. Not merely historical events, the arrest, trial and crucifixion of Jesus Christ demonstrate God's love and mercy for mankind in that his death was for us.

Good Friday is the day on which Christians commemorate the death of Jesus Christ on the Cross, the act that brought salvation to all who believe in Him.

On this day some churches commemorate the Passion of Christ in lectures expounding on His last seven statements before His death on the Cross. Many Christians will spend this day in fasting, prayer, repentance and meditation, as they reflect on the agony and suffering of Christ on the cross.

According to the Gospels, Jesus was taken before Pilate and Herod and it was decreed that he would be condemned to death.

Jesus was mocked and beaten, crowned with thorns and forced to carry the burden of the cross.

He was then crucified.

While the crucifixion was the cause of much suffering for the son of God, this sacrifice really represents an end to the suffering of man and a chance for salvation.

There is no greater sacrifice than this, and while no other can be compared there is still a lesson for all of us.

Sacrifices for the greater good are still within the reach of many. There are still deeds to be done that serve others, the wider community and the country. It would therefore serve us well to action some of these deeds, especially now when so many in our society are in need.

Let us put aside our selfish acts, and look to lend a helping hand.

The lesson of forgiveness is also another teaching of the crucifixion. Even while nailed to the cross, blood dripping from his head to his face and down his body and no doubt in pain after being battered and bruised, Jesus uttered the words: "Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do".

After all these events comes Easter, a day Christians believe Christ arose from the dead, according to the scripture... ... .Just as Christ was raise from the dead by the glory of the Father, we too might walk in newness of life.

Have a Blessed Good Friday and Happy Easter