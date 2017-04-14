Uganda: Blood Bank Seeks 30,000 Units to Avert Shortage

Kampala — The Uganda Blood Transfusion Service (UBTS) in partnership with two specialised communications agencies have launched a nationwide blood donation campaign to raise 30,800 blood units by end of July.

The move aims at bridging Uganda's annual blood deficit of 50,000 to 100,000 blood units. The campaign dubbed "77 Days of Giving Blood(#77DOGB) started yesterday and will end on July 27. The target is to collect 400 units of blood daily in addition to the targeted 1,000 units. Dr Dorothy Kyeyune Byabazaire, the director UBTS, said the campaign will focus on mobilising the public to donate blood at any of the seven regional blood banks and six blood collection centres.

"We give out all the blood we get. We now want to balance the issuing and collecting measures," Dr Byabazaire told journalists during a press conference in Kampala yesterday.

She appealed to the public to donate blood so as to increase its supply in hospitals and avert its illicit transaction by health centres.

"When something is scarce, people try to hoard but once we create plenty of it, it becomes hard for them to sell it," Dr Byabazaire said.

She decried the inadequate funds to purchase blood bags and other reagents used in the blood collection process which limits their capacity to process enough blood.

Although the institution would require an annual budget of Shs22b to effectively operate at optimum capacity, government currently contributes it Shs15b annually. Mr Muhereza Kyamutetera, the chairman of Kyamutetera Holdings- the parent company of The Firm and EquatorOne communication companies, said the campaign is meant to raise awareness about the importance of blood donation among Ugandans. Uganda needs at least 350,000 units of blood annually but can only raise between 270,000 and 300,000 units every year, leaving an annual lethal deficit of between 50,000- 100,000 units, that needs to be bridged.Blood is critical in the care and treatment of coronary heart diseases, HIV/Aids perinatal conditions, malaria, road traffic accidents, cancer and sickle cells- which are some of the leading causes of death in sub-Saharan Africa, including Uganda.