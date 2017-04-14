14 April 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Bobi Wine Petitions Kabaka Over Eviction

Photo: Bobi Wine/Facebook
Bobi Wine.
By Siraje Lubwama & James Kabengwa

Wakiso — Popular local artiste Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine has petitioned Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II over his demolished piece of land in Busabaala, Wakiso District allegedly by Mengo officials.

In his letter dated April 11, Bobi Wine said he has tried and failed to talk to the Nkuruze (Treasurer) department and explain his position.

Last Friday, a grader guarded by policemen demolished Bobi Wine's parking space and the road leading to his famous One Love Beach on allegations that he obtained the land illegally.

"I humbly request your majesty if it is your wish, I be given chance to be heard before you so that I tell you the truth because I have a belief that your officials in Mengo give you false information about me and the whole situation," reads Bobi Wine's letter in part.

Meanwhile, the Mengo spokesperson, Mr Noah Kiyimba has issued a press release insisting that Bobi Wine was occupying the land illegally.

Mr Kiyimba confirms that on April 8, Nkuruze, an organ of Buganda Kingdom, exercised its rights by taking possession of its land in Busabala, which is near the local singer's beach.

"On several occasions, Bobi Wine was informed that the lease application for this [demolished] land had not been approved and should therefore not carry out activities beyond the confines of One Love Beach," Mr Kiyimba writes.

Mr Kiyimba also asked Bobi Wine's family to refrain from threatening kingdom officials.

But Bobi denied knowledge of the said threats.

