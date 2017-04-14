Uganda: Prof Ddumba Makes U-Turn, Rejoins Race for Makerere Top Job

Kampala — Makerere University vice chancellor Prof Ddumba Ssentamu and his deputy in charge of Finance, Prof Barnabus Nawangwe, have indicated interest to run for vice chancellor.

The duo on Tuesday excused themselves from a University Council meeting when the time arrived to approve guidelines for the search.

Although Prof Ddumba has not openly come out to declare his interest to vie for the seat he has occupied for the last five years, sources close to him have indicated that he will seek re-appointment.

The sources said Prof Ddumba's gesture on Tuesday as the Council was set to discuss the VC search process is the clearest indication of Prof Ddumba's interested in this post.

Efforts to reach Prof Ddumba were futile as he was reportedly locked up in a meeting by press time. But Prof Nawangwe had previously indicated interest in the job.

The search for the new vice chancellor kicked off more than a month ago when the search committee comprising members from the University Council and the Senate was constituted.

Prof Ddumba's term of office expires on August 31, so the search committee has to ensure that by August, the whole process is done and a suitable candidate is picked.

Prof Ddumba assumed office in September 2012, taking over from former vice chancellor Prof Venansius Baryamureeba.

Prof Ddumba had earlier bid farewell ahead of the end of his tenure in August as he addressed guests during the just concluded 67th graduation ceremony at the main campus. He is eligible for a second term in office.

He had then described his tenure as tough, but one that taught him a lot of lessons and commended the University Council and management for their support.

Some of the most challenging moments during his tenure was the November 2016 closure of the university owing to strikes by both students and lecturers.

To qualify

The chairperson of the search committee Ms Irene Ovonji-Odida told journalists that whoever wants to contest for the position should be a holder of a PhD from a recognized academic institution, be more than 40 years, but below 65 years at the time of application. The applicants are also required to have at least five years of teaching experience at the rank of associate professor.The candidates should also have at least 10 years work experience at senior management position, four of which must have been served at the minimum level of Dean of school/faculty.

They should also possess thorough knowledge of structural, legislature and regulatory framework for management of higher education, among other requirements. Ms Ovonji declared May 15 as the deadline for submission of applications for the job.