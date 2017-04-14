Uganda: U.S Moves to Calm Mburo Wildlife-Human Conflict

Kiruhura — The United States of America has stepped up efforts to defuse wildlife-human conflict at Lake Mburo National Park.

Wildlife-human conflict, which is a big threat to Uganda's tourism sector, remains a big challenge faced by many national parks in the country.

At Lake Mburo National Park, the demand for water and pasture, especially during dry seasons, has oftentimes forced wildlife or livestock to encroach on each other's territory for survival.

On Monday, while touring some of the projects the US government is funding through Usaid and African Wildlife Foundation (AWF) in and around the park, the US Ambassador to Uganda, Ms Deborah Malac, noted that the co-existence of human and wildlife remains critical to boosting the tourism sector and need to be supported. "Uganda's rich biodiversity is increasingly under threat from ever rising demands for food, water, pasture areas and natural resources. This has resulted into wildlife-human conflict thus a need for concerted efforts in protecting environmental goods and services provided by national parks," Ms Malac said.

Some of the projects the US government is supporting in and around Lake Mburo National Park include construction of water dams, vegetation management and veterinary services.

The Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Prof Ephraim Kamuntu, said wildlife-human conflict remains a big challenge his ministry is facing.

"Doing this, you have helped me on one of the biggest challenges I face, which is wildlife- human conflict. As government of Uganda, we are grateful to the American people for their concern to better not only our people's livelihood but the whole world," Prof Kamuntu said.

The president of AWF, which is implementing the US supported projects, Mr Kaddu Ssebunya, said their focus is to ensure that wildlife and wild lands don't get extinct by modern development.