Uganda: Compensation Wrangles Delay Kampala-Entebbe Expressway

Kampala — Road users of the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway are expected to wait longer after the project completion date was deferred to next year due to compensation controversies.

The four-lane toll highway, whose construction commenced in December 2012, was earlier scheduled to be completed by the end of 2016.

However, while addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Centre recently, Finance Minister Matia Kasaija said compensation controversies had crippled most government projects, including the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, which is funded by the Exim Bank of China.

"That Entebbe Expressway should have been completed long time ago. What happened? It's not money but the road had to pass through a rock of a certain citizen who wanted compensation, which is 10 times [higher], what government had valued," Mr Kasaija said.

Mr Kasaija said some people whose properties are affected by government works are using the opportunity to surcharge the government high amounts beyond what has been officially verified.

"Compensation has become compensation. Not that we should not compensate people... But what has happened is that people are speculating," Mr Kasaija said.

On some sections of the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, Mr Kasaija said the road had to be diverted to minimise on the delays already being experienced by the contractor, China Construction Communication Company.

While responding to queries on the 51.4km road project, Mr Mark Ssali, the head public and corporate affairs at the Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra), told Daily Monitor that the completion date was revised to May 2018 due to compensation obstacles.

"May 2018 is an interim date. The contractor encountered obstacles and could not have the site on time. The contractor is executing works nonetheless where they have secured the right of way," Mr Ssali said.

According to Unra, the road project whose total cost stands at $476m (about Shs1.1trillion) has affected more than 4,500 persons and about 3,100 have been paid so far.

"There were 4,535 Project Affected Persons (PAPs) evaluated for compensation. Of these, a total number of 3,100 have been paid so far. This leaves the total number of PAPs that haven't been paid at 1, 435," reads part of Unra's response on the compensation.

Compensation

Asked about the total amount spent on compensation, Mr Ssali declined to state the amount, saying: "It would be inaccurate to pronounce ourselves on this given pending cases, new project affected persons coming up and valuations changing due to revaluations done along the road."

However, a source close to project compensations said so far, about Shs183b has been paid out whereas about Shs22b is owed to affected persons whose properties are being verified.

A report by Lady Justice Catherine Bamugemereire-led commission of inquiry into mismanagement by the former Unra administration revealed that the road project was delayed by complaints and appeals resulting from compensation.