Uganda: Prisons Promotes 40 Officers

Kampala — A total of 41 Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Prisons Officers (CASPs) have been confirmed by Prisons Authority to work on permanent basis.

The Uganda Prisons Service (UPS) yesterday said the officers were elevated from the rank of CASPs to Assistant Superintendent of Prisons, which is permanent and pensionable.

"The confirmation letters have been dispatched through respective regional prisons commanders or through station of deployment," reads the statement in part.

Mr Frank Baine, the spokesperson of the Uganda Prisons Service, said the prisons authority sitting on March 28 confirmed the officers effective from the date of appointment on probation.

"They have been working on temporary basis for the last one year after they graduated from training. But the confirmation comes with a promotion and they will stay at their places of deployment," Mr Baine said on Wednesday in a telephone interview with Daily Monitor.

The promotions were announced hardly a week after President Museveni commissioned 323 prison officers at Luzira Prison in Kampala.

Mr Museveni urged the newly decorated officers to take care of their lives so that they can be able to serve the country diligently.

Promoted

LIST OF OFFICERS

1. Nuwagaba Bosco

2. Oguttu Robert

3.Atwine Deodato

4.Aruho Norman

5.Byekwaso A. K

6.Mwesigye A.

7.Nuwagaba Peter

8.Atimango Daisy

9.Kiwanuka Gerald

10. Ssekijjo Daniel

11. Ocom Joseph

12. Nakakawa J

13. Musinguzi D

14. Nantulya Alex

15. Muwatwa M E

16.Nakhosi J K

17. Ogwal Raphael

18. Kisembo Julius

19. Biryomumaisho

20. Wandera N

21. Mayamba Latif

22. Byaruhanga G

23. Mubone Edson

24. Behabura G B

25. Omodi Jimmy

26. Baker F

27. Nsubuga H

28. Babirye Annet

29. Mbaziira B C

30. Asindu Samary

31. Turyamuhaki J

32.Ntalo Paul

33. Soyekwo Fred

34.Nassali Phionah

35.Lwanga Francis

36. Musinguzi H

37. Kubomu Gerald

38. Nsobya Joseph

39. Nekambi K

40. Byaruhanga M

41. Mutebi Ronald