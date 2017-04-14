Uganda: Prisons Promotes 40 Officers

Kampala — A total of 41 Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Prisons Officers (CASPs) have been confirmed by Prisons Authority to work on permanent basis.
The Uganda Prisons Service (UPS) yesterday said the officers were elevated from the rank of CASPs to Assistant Superintendent of Prisons, which is permanent and pensionable.
"The confirmation letters have been dispatched through respective regional prisons commanders or through station of deployment," reads the statement in part.
Mr Frank Baine, the spokesperson of the Uganda Prisons Service, said the prisons authority sitting on March 28 confirmed the officers effective from the date of appointment on probation.
"They have been working on temporary basis for the last one year after they graduated from training. But the confirmation comes with a promotion and they will stay at their places of deployment," Mr Baine said on Wednesday in a telephone interview with Daily Monitor.
The promotions were announced hardly a week after President Museveni commissioned 323 prison officers at Luzira Prison in Kampala.
Mr Museveni urged the newly decorated officers to take care of their lives so that they can be able to serve the country diligently.
Promoted
LIST OF OFFICERS
1. Nuwagaba Bosco
2. Oguttu Robert
3.Atwine Deodato
4.Aruho Norman
5.Byekwaso A. K
6.Mwesigye A.
7.Nuwagaba Peter
8.Atimango Daisy
9.Kiwanuka Gerald
10. Ssekijjo Daniel
11. Ocom Joseph
12. Nakakawa J
13. Musinguzi D
14. Nantulya Alex
15. Muwatwa M E
16.Nakhosi J K
17. Ogwal Raphael
18. Kisembo Julius
19. Biryomumaisho
20. Wandera N
21. Mayamba Latif
22. Byaruhanga G
23. Mubone Edson
24. Behabura G B
25. Omodi Jimmy
26. Baker F
27. Nsubuga H
28. Babirye Annet
29. Mbaziira B C
30. Asindu Samary
31. Turyamuhaki J
32.Ntalo Paul
33. Soyekwo Fred
34.Nassali Phionah
35.Lwanga Francis
36. Musinguzi H
37. Kubomu Gerald
38. Nsobya Joseph
39. Nekambi K
40. Byaruhanga M
41. Mutebi Ronald