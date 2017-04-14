13 April 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: INEC Staff Indicted in N3.4 Billion Scandal Refund Bribe Money - Chairman

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: This Day
War on corruption.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Thursday said some of its staff accused of benefitting from a N3.4 billion bribe money in the 2015 general elections have refunded their share.

The INEC Chairman, Mahmud Yakubu, disclosed this when he visited the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, in Abuja.

A statement by spokesperson of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, quoted the INEC chairman as saying that 70 of the affected staff in three states were still in denial.

Mr. Yakubu, according to Mr. Uwujaren, said they would be referred to the EFCC for further investigation.

The INEC chairman also said about five INEC political appointees, who are either National Commissioners or Resident Commissioners, were found wanting.

Also indicted, he said, are 21 retired staff mostly acting under the aegis of WANEO (West African Network of Election Observers).

Mr. Yakubu said 21 retirees had been blacklisted from monitoring elections and other activities organised by INEC in the future, according to Mr. Uwujaren.

"If we get our election right, we get our democracy right as the right people will be elected and once we get our democracy right we will get national progress and development on track.

"INEC is on the same page with the EFCC in this big responsibility of sanitising the country," the INEC chairman was quoted saying.

Responding, Mr. Magu was said to have expressed the anti-graft agency's readiness to prosecute all the indicted INEC staff.

"We are already prosecuting some of the INEC staff, we have started in Lagos and we are in the process in Port-Harcourt, Kano and Gombe," Mr. Magu reportedly said.

While expressing satisfaction with the collaboration between both agencies, Mr. Magu commended the INEC boss for supporting the investigation involving some of his staff members.

He said: "What you have done will change the course of electioneering in this country, by bringing in sanity and credibility.

"It will send a signal and serve as deterrent to any person who may wish to perpetrate fraud in the electoral process whether as a monitor or staff of INEC."

Mr. Magu assured INEC of continued support from the EFCC, noting that the agency's functions are central to the future of the country, and that the next election must be different.

Mr. Uwujaren said the INEC boss was accompanied on the visit by other management staff of the commission, including Amina Zakari, Baba Shetima and Okey Ibeanu. (NAN)

Nigeria

On Third Anniversary, Buhari Restates Pledge to Rescue Chibok Girls

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday encouraged the parents of the remaining female pupils of Government Secondary… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.