Uganda: Govt Reverses Plan to Phase Out Village Health Teams

Kampala — The Health ministry has dropped plans to phase out the Village Health Teams (VHTS) and replace them with the Community Health Extension Workers (CHEW).

Dr Diana Atwine, the Health ministry permanent secretary, had said in February that the VHT personnel who possess Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) would be integrated into CHEWs to provide basic health and medical care in their communities at parish levels.

However, Dr Paul Kaggwa, the assistant commissioner in charge of Health Education and Promotion, now says they have since reconsidered the proposition and have decided that the two should co-exist to enhance community-based healthcare system. The VHTs promote positive health seeking behaviours at the grassroots.

"The community health extension workers will be stationed at the parish while the village health teams will link the villages to health workers," Dr Kaggwa told a community health workers' project stakeholders workshop in Kampala on Tuesday.

The workshop was organised to release results of a two-year community health workers' project conducted in Ssisa Sub-county in Wakiso District between 2014 and 2017, which saw a total of 300 VHTs trained, supervised and motivated.

"We [Ministry] are still working out modalities on how the two are going to co-exist. We are saying our village health teams must remain even if other structures come up," he added.

Although government is considering giving a monthly salary of Shs180,000 to the CHEWS who will be will be trained at the several nursing training centres across the country, the VHTs will continue as volunteers.