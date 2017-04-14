Uganda: State Drops Charges Against Ex-Soldier

Lira — The State has dropped charges of promoting war on chiefs against Col (rtd) Tonny Otoa, a former Lango Cultural Foundation prime minister. The Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP), has advised the police who have been handling the case to close the file. The retired UPDF soldier was arrested together with five others in February for allegedly holding an illegal assembly with intent to elect a replacement of the Lango Paramount Chief, Mr Yosam Odur Ebii.

Col Otoa and the former Lira Resident District Commissioner, Ms Joan Pacuto, and Mr Tom Odur Anang, a former Kwania MP in Apac District and three others were detained at Lira Central Police Station before being granted police bond.

The North Kyoga regional police spokesman, Mr David Ongom Mudong, earlier told this newspaper that Col Otoa and others had been charged with uttering false document and holding an illegal assembly, contrary to the Public Order Management Act.

But according to the DPP, the charges preferred on the suspects appeared to have been amended to "promoting war."

"We have had occasion to peruse the file and on analysis of the assembled evidence, we find that it is insufficient to sustain the charge of promoting war on chiefs contrary to Section 27 of the PCA (Penal Code Act)," Ms Barbra Masinde, Senior State Attorney, stated in a March 31, 2017 letter.