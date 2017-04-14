13 April 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: $17 Billion Illegal PMs Sale: NNPC Retires Nnamdi-Ogbue, Two Others

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Thursday, announced the retirement of the chief executive officer and two other senior executive officers of its retail segment, NNPC Retail Limited.

The NNPC, in a statement by its Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, said the retired executives are: Mrs. Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue, Managing Director, NNPC Retail Limited; Mr. Alpha Mamza, Executive Director, Operations, NNPC Retail Limited; and Mr. Oluwa Kayode Erinoso, Manager, Distribution, NNPC Retail Limited.

The NNPC also announced the redeployment of four officers to fill the vacant positions which arose as a result of the retirements.

Ughamadu said the deployments to fill the vacant positions in the NNPC Retail are: Mr. Adeyemi Adetunji, who becomes the Managing Director; Mr. Lawal Bello, Executive Director, Operations; Mrs. Affiong Akpasubi, Executive Director, Services; and Mr. Agwandas Andrawus, Manager, Distribution.

The NNPC disclosed that the appointments take effect, immediately, adding that until his new assignment as the Managing Director of NNPC Retail, Adetunji was General Manager, Strategy & Planning, Gas & Power and also former General Manager, Transformation Office.

Commenting on the new appointments, Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mr Maikanti Baru, charged the deployed staff to remain committed to their duties in line with the transformation aspirations of the Management.

Though the NNPC did not state the reason for retirement of Nnamdi-Ogbue, sources, however, stated that it may be connected to the alleged illegal sale of about 130 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, valued at N17.439 billion, belonging to the NNPC by two firms, MRS Oil and Capital Oil and Gas.

